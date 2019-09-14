Woman dies, child injured in pedestrian accident in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A woman is dead and a small child is injured after they were struck by a pickup truck in northwest Arkansas.

The deceased woman has been identified as 34-year-old Roseann Ruma.

It happened in the 1400 block of West Sunset Road shortly before 5:00 p.m. Friday.

According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, Ruma was carrying the child across the road when they were struck.

Conditions were cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the collision, according to the report.

The investigation is continuing.