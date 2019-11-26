Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Benton

BENTON, Ark. – A deadly pedestrian accident that happened Monday night is under investigation.

The Benton Police Department (BNPD) says officers were called to the scene at the Carpenter Street overpass just before 8:30.

That’s where they found a woman later identified as Heidi Taylor, 54, of Benton. Police say she died after being taken to the hospital.

BNPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Team are conducting the investigation. Preliminary findings suggest no charges will be filed against the driver, the BNPD said in a Tuesday news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the BNPD at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play.