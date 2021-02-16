Woman dead, man badly burned after fire in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman is dead and a man badly burned after a fire in a detached garage in Fort Smith overnight on Monday.

According to Fort Smith Fire Marshal Ethan Millard, the department was called at 2:35 a.m. for a fully-involved structure fire at 600 N. 13th Street in Fort Smith.

Firefighters arrived to a badly burned man outside of a detached garage, he said. After knocking down the flames, firefighters searched the building and found a deceased woman inside.

Millard said the Fort Smith Police Department is working on notifying next of kin before the identity can be released.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.