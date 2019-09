FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A central Arkansas woman is behind bars after fighting over a thrown bag of lettuce.

According to deputies, Brenda Sue Odom and her boyfriend were fighting when he threw a bag of salad at her.

The fight got heated and she ended up throwing a kitchen knife at him and hitting him.

Odom is sitting in the Faulkner County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond for an aggravated assault charge.