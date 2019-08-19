Woman and child forced to floor when gunshots fired into Little Rock home, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local woman and her young daughter have escaped injury after their home was targeted by gunfire.

That’s according to a Little Rock Police Department report (LRPD) released Monday about the Friday night incident.

Officers were called to a home in the 4500 block of W. 25th St. shortly after 8.

That’s where a 40-year-old woman told them she and her 7-year-old daughter had to get down on the floor when they heard the shooting coming from outside their home. The girl told police that as she was watching tv she heard shooting and saw bullets come through the wall in the living room. Her mother was in another room but rushed into the living room.

The LRPD report states that the department’s ShotSpotter and also a 911 call alerted them to the incident.

The woman and her child escaped injury but damage to the home was noted to a window, some walls and a ceiling.

Police say the home was hit four times by gunfire.