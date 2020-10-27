Woman accused of impersonating prosecutor, attempting to drop her own case

LITTLETON, N.H.- A New Hampshire woman is accused of impersonating a prosecutor and falsifying documents to declare charges against her had been dropped.

According to an indictment obtained by The New Hampshire Union Leader, Lisa Landon,33, submitted fake documents to court officials concerning 3 cases last year; declaring her drug possession and stalking charges has been dropped.

According to the paper, Landon used the state’s electronic filing system to falsify the documents and also fraudulently filed an order to waive fees in a lawsuit she brought against the Hillborough County. She is also accused of falsifying documents to halt proceedings involving her child.

Hillsborough County prosecutors grew suspicious when they heard a state forensic examiner was scheduled to perform a competency evaluation on Landon. After a brief investigation was conducted, prosecutors quickly realized multiple documents filed were fraudulent.

Landon now faces charges of false personation and multiple charges of falsifying evidence. She also faces indictments for burglary and theft.

LATEST POST;