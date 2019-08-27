Woman accused of driving drunk with children in car arrested in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A local woman has been arrested on a DWI charge and other offenses after officials say she was pulled over with two small children in the vehicle with her.

Lamia Allen, 20, was taken to jail just after 8 p.m. Saturday, after a breathalyzer test recorded a BAC of .169, which is twice the legal limit.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says deputies were called to an address on Hwy. 365 South when it was reported a woman had been seen driving under the influence with two children in the car.

When the deputies got to the area they reported seeing the driver go into the opposite lane and almost have a head-on collision. They say she then overcorrected and almost went off the right side of the road.

After the vehicle was pulled over deputies reported a strong smell of intoxicants coming from the vehicle, and noted two children under the age of six in the backseat in their seat belts.

The PCSO says the vehicle Allen was driving had paper tags that had been fraudulently made on copy paper and contained a misspelling.

After taking Allen into custody, the mother of the children was called to come and pick them up.