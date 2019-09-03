Witnesses help police locate deadly hit and run suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Debris remains where a motorcyclist, 43-year-old Billy Joe Reed, Jr. lost his life late Monday night.

Little Rock Police say at the intersection of Chicot and Fairfield, a driver turned on to Fairfield, cutting off and hitting Reed.

“It’s something you don’t want to see,” a neighbor said.

Some neighbors didn’t want to go on camera but say they heard the crash and watched the truck drive away.

“The man was there and fell on his back with blood coming all out of his chest, his mouth,” he said.

The driver didn’t go very far. He lives less than a block from the crash site.

Police say witnesses helped them find and arrest 29-year-old Dione Morrison for negligent homicide.

Meanwhile Reed was taken to the hospital.

“They tried to bring him back but it was too late and he was gone,” the witness said.

The news is difficult to hear for those who knew him, saying he was a family man, kind and loved.

Reed’s death adds to the already dangerous statistics the area sees, though at least this case is believed to be solved.

LRPD is still investigating.

The victim’s family said over the phone that they are devastated.

They are working on funeral plans.

If convicted of negligent homicide, Morrison can face 5 to 20 years in prison.