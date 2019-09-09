WICKED to return to Little Rock’s Robinson Performance Hall January 1-19, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – WICKED, Arkansas’ most popular musical, will return to Little Rock’s Robinson Performance Hall January 1-19, 2020. Tickets for the return engagement go on sale Monday, September 23rd at 10am.

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, call 501.244.8800 or visit the Robinson Performance Hall Box Office. Ticket prices start at $33 plus applicable fees.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”