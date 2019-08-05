LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – White House staffers in Little Rock on August, 5 to discuss opportunity zones in the capitol city.

Mayor Frank Scott Junior, US Representative French Hill and others hosted the DC visitors spending the day talking more on how to take advantage of these opportunity zones.

It is all apart of a special tax incentive for private investments in certain low-income areas.

A number of developers and investors showed up as well.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said, “we have to take advantage of that and so what that means is creating greater partnerships and more strategic opportunities to invest to invest in those areas”.

It was also revealed that there is going to be a Little Rock opportunity zone task force that will help develop a strategy so the city can capitalize on these zones.