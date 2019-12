WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A 14-year-old boy is out of the hospital after police say he was accidentally shot in West Memphis on Sunday night.

Accordding to the report, police responded to a shooting on Walnut Drive.

A group of kids were playing with a gun that one of them found when a 16-year-old shot the teen.

Police say no adults were at the home at the time of the shooting.

They did not say whether anyone would face charges.