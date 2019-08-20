Wendy Anderson memorial service to be held Friday morning

JONESBORO, Ark. – A memorial service honoring the life of Mrs. Wendy Anderson will be held this Friday, Aug. 23, at 11:00 a.m.

The service will be held at Central Baptist Church on Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

There will be additional details regarding the service, which will be streamed live online by Central Baptist Church at CentralBaptist.com.

There will be no visitation or viewing period.

Mrs. Anderson will be laid to rest in Hubbard, Texas, with the Anderson family.

In the spirit of Wendy’s love for helping children, donations in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are encouraged by the Anderson family in lieu of flowers.