‘Welcome Home’ art exhibit on display at UCA downtown

CONWAY, Ark. (News release) — The University of Central Arkansas Division of Outreach and Community Engagement will present “Welcome Home,” a new art exhibition featuring the works of milkdadd, at UCA Downtown. A reception honoring the artist is scheduled for Friday, July 19, from 5-7 p.m. at UCA Downtown.

“Welcome Home” is a collection of work exploring the world of social media and the developed sense of security that comes with it. Using digital sketches with an added layer of traditional medium, the artist wrestles with this phenomenon that has transformed human interaction, bringing us all together while simultaneously pushing us apart.

“We present the best version of ourselves to our online audience, but as society evolves with the visual nature of platforms such as Instagram as the vehicle of change, the line blurs between our social media presence and our in-person selves,” said milkdadd.

An internationally collected, self-taught artist residing in Little Rock, milkdadd is inspired by a fascination with body language and facial expressions. The artist’s ever-evolving style never seems to fit into one category, but the theme that remains unshaken is the artist’s obsession with faces. One can expect to see a variety of mediums throughout the works of art, including spray paint, chalk, charcoal and bold-colored acrylics. Milkdadd has been featured in local art shows, magazines, small businesses and pop-up events.

The community is invited to meet milkdadd at the artist’s reception. The event is free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. “Welcome Home” will be on display until July 29.

Watch the art process and stay up-to-date with future events by following @milkdadd on social media.

For more information, visit uca.edu/downtown or contact Kristy Carter at (501) 450-3139 or kcarter@uca.edu.