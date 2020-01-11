Zoinks! Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine hits ski slopes

(KUSA) Living in Summit County, Colorado, Mike McGowen likes a lot of snow because it means spending time in his snowcat.

Usually snowcats are seen at ski areas grooming ski runs, but McGowen bought one so he could get into the backcountry for a little skiing and then made it stand out.

“We take out customers, clients, friends and just have fun,” said McGowen.

While it’s been built for the backcountry, McGowen’s snowcat also looks like it could solve a few mysteries, with a paint job that turned it into the Mystery Machine from the Scooby-Doo cartoons.

“We cat ski and we solve mysteries,” McGowen says.

