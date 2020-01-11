Pork Pursuit: Utah cops chase down loose pig

(KSL) Officers with Utah’s Unified Police Department found themselves in the middle of an unlikely pursuit when they were called to a Magna neighborhood to round up a stray pig.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called, initially believing they may be dealing with a ‘pit,’ or pit bull.

Officer Melissa Patino said they soon learned from a witness it was, in fact, a pig running loose.

“We tried to wrangle him in by giving him carrots and just some bread,” Patino said. “Unfortunately he didn’t want that so he took us just up the street and he went into oncoming traffic, so we kind of cornered him.”

Eventually, about five houses up the street, officer Kyler Roush spotted the pig hiding underneath a trailer and grabbed it by the hind leg in a feat caught on body camera.

