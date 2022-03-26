PARAMUS, N.J. (WPIX) – A human corpse was ejected from a van on the way to a funeral home during a car crash in New Jersey Friday afternoon, according to police.

The five-car crash on Route 17 South in the area of Route 4 also involved a horse trailer, officials said.

“During the crash which involved a horse trailer and a funeral home livery vehicle an ejection of mortal remains occurred,” police in Paramus wrote on Facebook.

In photos of the accident shared to Facebook, a stretcher could be seen resting partially on the roadway, right next to the front wheel of a truck towing the trailer.

Police said the corpse, which was on a stretcher and wrapped in a sheet just before the crash, was not damaged, The Daily Voice reported. The horse from the trailer was able to escape without injuries.

Three people were hospitalized but with no serious injuries, authorities said.