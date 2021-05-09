‘Weekend of Hope’ event to support mothers who have lost children to violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The first ‘Derek Olivier Mother’s Day Weekend of Hope’ was held on Saturday, May 8th at Little Rock Central High School Football Stadium.

The event was hosted by the Derek Oliver Research Institute for the Prevention of Gun Violence (DORI)

The ‘Weekend of Hope’ was provided for mothers where they could be introduced to other mothers who lost children to violent crimes with the goal of building a support group.

For more information about DORI contact Edmond Davis, Director of DORI at 318-243-9133 or at edmond.davis@arkansasbaptist.edu.