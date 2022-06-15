It will climb into the mid-90s this afternoon in Central Arkansas. The heat index will get to around or just above 100° this afternoon. No rain is in the forecast today.

With the forecasted heat index below 105° in Central Arkansas today, there is no Heat Advisory. But it will likely be over 105° in the Delta and NE Arkansas, so there is a Heat Advisory there today and tomorrow too.

The temperature is forecasted to go up Thursday and Friday, so the Heat Advisory may come back to Central Arkansas.

A cool front is coming Friday night. That will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday evening through Saturday. The weekend will be a little cooler — around the seasonal average.