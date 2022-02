LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Colon cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer in the country.

Nearly 150,000 people in the United States get a diagnosis of colon cancer every year, including Wilma Foster, the guest relations manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities in Little Rock.

We spoke to UAMS Gastroenterology and Hepatology Assistant Professor Dr. Stephan Dehmel about what the warning signs are for colon cancer and when you should start getting screened.