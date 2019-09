LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- When Halloween and fall come around, we usually talk about haunted houses, but there are other, less scary places you can go.

KARK 4’s Pat Walker is featuring some corn mazes here in Arkansas.

In the clip above, Pat, KARK 4 Today producer Kristen Cook and director Josh Marshall make their way through the Peebles Farm Corn Maze.

The crew also shot from a corn cannon, which you can see below.