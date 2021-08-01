WEB EXTRA: Inside Maud Crawford’s Camden home

CAMDEN, Ark. – Maud Crawford was a well-known lawyer and civic leader in Camden, Arkansas, before disappearing from her home on Clifton Street in 1957.

During a recent trip back to Camden, author and director Beth Brickell investigated her disappearance and walks us through a tour of Maud’s home.

There are new owners of the home that say people will come to the house and ask for tours but those are usually not granted.

