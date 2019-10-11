Web Extra: Haunted Houses 2019, What’s new and fun this year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Zombies and monsters at the Arkansas State Fair, oh my!

With Halloween just weeks away, haunted houses across the state are gearing up to welcome visitors who enjoy a little fright.

It seems this year more locations are offering everything from kid-friendly haunted houses to “so scary it will knock your socks off” type of fun.

This is the first year a haunted house will be at the fair.

Becky Bolding, who runs the Haunted Hotel, says she is excited to be at the fair this year.

“During the day it will be more tamed and kid-friendly,” she says. “We will have Beetlejuice during the day and Michael Myers later at night.”

For a full list of haunted houses all across the state, visit ArkansasHauntedHouses.com.