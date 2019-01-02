Web Extra: 911 Call Released from LR Double Murder of Mother & Son

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Police have released the 911 call from last week's double homicide that left a mother and her toddler son dead.

Jamika Lewis, 23, and Ja'Shun Watson, 2, were found dead Thursday in the parking lot of Eagle Hill Apartments off Baseline Road, according to Little Rock Police.

Lewis' two-week-old daughter was found inside of a car nearby unharmed.

A woman reported seeing the victims lying in front of building 25 of the complex and had tried to wake them. When they did not move, she called for help.

