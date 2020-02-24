WATCH: Little Rock This Week with Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. for Feb. 24

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In his latest weekly address, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. previews the Lift Little Rock sales tax proposal to the Little Rock Board of Directors, announces the Little Rock Complete Counts Census kickoff, and has a little fun with the 2020 Little Rock Marathon medal.

Transcript:

Hi. I’d like you to save this date. Saturday, March 7th. We’re kicking off our Census outreach efforts in a major way. Join us from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and party with a purpose at the Southwest Community Center. We’ll have food, games, a DJ and live music, AND giveaways! It’s critically important that each of us is counted in the United States Census. An accurate count will ensure that Little Rock receives the federal dollars we need for schools, roads, healthcare, and more. We’re depending on each other to get this right. Little Rock, let’s get counted. And as we get closer to Census Day on April 1st, you’ll be hearing much more about how else the City of Little Rock is focusing on getting everyone counted.

On Tuesday, we’ll make a presentation to the Board of Directors about the Lift Little Rock sales tax proposal. This penny sales tax would raise approximate 50 million dollars a year for specific quality of life initiatives, and on Tuesday we’ll provide specific details on how the funds would be allocated. We need you to invest in a bold plan for our city’s future. Little Rock has one of the lowest sales taxes among central Arkansas cities. By increasing ours, by only a penny, we’ll be able to reinvest in our parks, such as repurposing War Memorial and Hindman Parks as true destination venues to include open lawn entertainment, an indoor sports complex, soccer fields, and a senior center.

We’d improve the Jim Dailey Fitness Center and Rebsamen tennis courts, and add a pool at West Central Community Center.

The extra penny will enhance our Zoo and make it one of the top tourist attractions in the state, through the additions of giraffe, bear, red wolf and razorback hog exhibits. Here’s what else that penny will do: Allow us to acquire adequate technology and other resources for our police and fire departments. These will decrease response times and strategically address crime. And the penny will improve our city’s infrastructure by focusing on, and completing, specific projects in areas of high need, like east of Interstate 30 and south of Interstate 630. This new decade empowers us with a new opportunity to think big, plan ahead, and lift Little Rock so our city can reach its full potential. If you can’t attend Tuesday’s meeting at 4 p.m. here at City Hall, watch it online at little rock dot gov.

I’m excited about Wednesday’s grand opening of fire station 24 on Stagecoach Road. As our city expands, it is important that city services also grow, responsibly. By building this fire station, the Little Rock Fire Department remains one of fewer than 60 fire departments on the continent to have an ISO fire rating score of one. This score is used to set home insurance rates, and one is the best score possible. Thank you, Little Rock, for seeing the need and funding this project.

Don’t forget our fourth and final Opportunity Zones Task Force meeting is Thursday at 6 at MacArthur Military Museum.

Lastly, one of the most anticipated events of the year is this weekend. The Little Rock Marathon and other races have a 6 point 5 million dollar impact on our economy every year. 14,000 runners and walkers from all 50 states and twelve different countries come to Little Rock for race weekend. Gina, hand me that medal. This year's theme, "Totally Awesome," is a throwback to the 80s, and the medal doesn't disappoint. I'm thrilled to welcome race participants before the Marathon begins.