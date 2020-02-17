WATCH: Little Rock This Week for Feb. 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In his weekly address, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. explains two proposed ordinances designed to strengthen elected leaders’ accountability to Little Rock residents and urges voters to cast a ballot for the March third primary as early voting begins.
Transcript:
Hi. And happy Presidents’ Day. While City Hall is closed today, tomorrow, our City’s Board of Directors will vote on two very important ordinances that would ultimately make the office of mayor and those of city directors more accountable to you, the residents of Little Rock. The proposed ordinances are the direct result of recommendations from the governance study group the city board voted to create in 2018, before I took office last January. One ordinance would create regional districts and repurpose at-large positions. You would then be asked to vote on this change during the November general election. The second ordinance would authorize the Mayor to appoint or terminate the positions of City Manager and City Attorney. Terminations would be final unless the Board of Directors overrides by a two-thirds vote. Again, this change makes the office of Mayor more accountable to the voters, and he or she is better equipped to accomplish their commitments to the people and overall vision for the future of Little Rock. Making City Hall more accountable to the people of Little Rock has been and remains one of my top priorities. I invite you to read the proposed ordinances by visiting littlerock.gov. You can click on City Hall, then Board of Directors to see the meeting agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. Details about both ordinances are accessible from the agenda.
Tuesday also kicks off early voting for the March third primary and judicial elections. Vote. Please. Your vote is your voice. Don’t let anyone silence it. You can view early voting sites, a sample ballot, and check information about your status on votepulaski.net.
Lastly, you have two more chances to learn and ask questions about how Opportunity Zones will enhance some of Little Rock’s neighborhoods. Thursday at six, the Opportunity Zone Task Force is at the East Little Rock Community Center.
Thanks for watching. Remember you can stay up to date on what I’m doing by following me on Facebook and Twitter @FrankScottJr. On Instagram, find me @frankscottjrlr. I’ll see you next week on Little Rock This Week.