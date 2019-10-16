Today in History: Oct. 16, 2019

(AP) – Today is Wednesday, Oct. 16, the 289th day of 2019. There are 76 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 16, 1962, the Cuban missile crisis began as President John F. Kennedy was informed that reconnaissance photographs had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba.

On this date:

In 1793, during the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette, the queen of France, was beheaded.

In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown led a group of 21 men in a raid on Harpers Ferry in western Virginia. (Ten of Brown’s men were killed and five escaped. Brown and six followers were captured; all were executed.)

In 1901, Booker T. Washington dined at the White House as the guest of President Theodore Roosevelt, whose invitation to the black educator sparked controversy.

In 1916, Planned Parenthood had its beginnings as Margaret Sanger and her sister, Ethel Byrne, opened the first birth control clinic in Brooklyn, New York. (The clinic ended up being raided by police and Sanger was arrested.)

In 1934, Chinese Communists, under siege by the Nationalists, began their “long march” lasting a year from southeastern to northwestern China.

In 1968, American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos sparked controversy at the Mexico City Olympics by giving “black power” salutes during a victory ceremony after they’d won gold and bronze medals in the 200-meter race.

In 1969, the New York Mets capped their miracle season by winning the World Series, defeating the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, in Game 5 played at Shea Stadium.

In 1978, the College of Cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church chose Cardinal Karol Wojtyla (voy-TEE’-wah) to be the new pope; he took the name John Paul II.

In 1987, a 58-1/2-hour drama in Midland, Texas, ended happily as rescuers freed Jessica McClure, an 18-month-old girl trapped in a narrow, abandoned well.

In 1991, a deadly shooting rampage took place in Killeen, Texas, as a gunman opened fire at a Luby’s Cafeteria, killing 23 people before taking his own life.

In 1995, a vast throng of black men gathered in Washington, D.C. for the “Million Man March” led by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

In 2002, President George W. Bush signed a congressional resolution authorizing war against Iraq. The White House announced that North Korea had disclosed it had a nuclear weapons program.

Ten years ago: The government reported that the federal budget deficit for the just-ended fiscal year totaled an all-time high of $1.42 trillion (a record which still stands). Agricultural officials said pigs in Minnesota had tested positive for the H1N1 virus, or swine flu, the first such cases in the U.S.

Five years ago: During a special congressional hearing on the Ebola crisis, Republican lawmakers pressed for a ban on travel to the U.S. from the West African outbreak zone; the White House resisted the idea and tried to tamp down fear as the pool of Americans being monitored expanded. Travis Ishikawa hit the first homer to end an NL Championship Series, a three-run drive that sent San Francisco to a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5.

One year ago: A Turkish official said police searching the Saudi Consulate found evidence that Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee) had been killed there. President Donald Trump, in an Associated Press interview, criticized the global condemnation of Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of Khashoggi, describing it as a rush to judgment like the one he said had been aimed at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Angela Lansbury is 94. Actor Peter Bowles is 83. Actor-producer Tony Anthony is 82. Actor Barry Corbin is 79. Sportscaster Tim McCarver is 78. Rock musician C.F. Turner (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 76. Actress Suzanne Somers is 73. Rock singer-musician Bob Weir is 72. Producer-director David Zucker is 72. Record company executive Jim Ed Norman is 71. Actor Daniel Gerroll is 68. Actor Morgan Stevens is 68. Actress Martha Smith is 67. Comedian-actor Andy Kindler is 63. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 61. Actor-musician Gary Kemp is 60. Singer-musician Bob Mould is 59. Actor Randy Vasquez is 58. Rock musician Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 57. Movie director Kenneth Lonergan is 57. Actor Christian Stolte is 57. Actor Todd Stashwick is 51. Actress Terri J. Vaughn is 50. Singer Wendy Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 50. Rapper B-Rock (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 48. Rock singer Chad Gray (Mudvayne) is 48. Actor Paul Sparks is 48. Actress Kellie Martin is 44. Singer John Mayer is 42. Actor Jeremy Jackson is 39. Actress Caterina Scorsone is 39. Actress Brea Grant is 38. Actor Kyler Pettis is 27. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is 27. Tennis star Naomi Osaka is 22.

Thought for Today: “No persons are more frequently wrong, than those who will not admit they are wrong.” _ Francois, Duc de la Rochefoucauld, French moralist (1613-1680).