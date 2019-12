ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — The 1995 abduction of Morgan Nick continues to captivate Arkansas and the nation. Nearly 25 years after the six-year-old's disappearance, her case remains unsolved but far from being closed. To this day, investigators report receiving weekly and sometimes daily tips of possible sightings of Morgan or about potential suspects. The Alma Police Station has a room dedicated to her case filled with thousands and thousands of documents regarding her abduction.

Below is a brief timeline of the Morgan Nick case.