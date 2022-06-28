LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas is constantly working to improve the lives of kids in the Natural State, and now you can help in those efforts.

KARK and FOX 16 are hosting the Victory Over Violence telethon benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas on Wednesday, May 12, giving people across the state a chance to call in and pledge their support for this great cause.

Starting at 5 a.m., you can call in donations to 501-340-4922. Teams from KARK 4 and FOX 16 will be answering phones during our newscasts throughout the day, from 5 a.m. – 9 a.m., from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

You can also text in your donation by texting the word KIDS to 501-292-2909. You can also donate directly online by clicking the button below.

Your donations will help the Boys & Girls Club of Central Arkansas to provide kids and teens with a safe, fun, and challenging environment with experiences and opportunities that focus on three core areas of development – academic success, healthy lifestyles and character & leadership.