It’s getting spooky! KARK visits The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Getting in the Halloween spirit, we’re taking a tour of one of Little Rock’s scariest haunted houses. 

The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas has been in operation for more than 20 years. They have two floors filled with various rooms based on classic and current horror films. They also employ more than 40 actors to play characters like Pennywise, Michael Myers, Freddy Kruger and more. 

Claire Kreuz went through the haunted house to give a glimpse into what you experience during your stay at the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas.

