LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wondering if someone has taken out a life insurance policy on you without your knowledge?

Finding out is straightforward but does require some effort.

The first thing to realize is that by law, someone can not just insure someone else because they want to, they must have a reason. The reason is called an “insurable interest,” Arkansas Insurance Department Pubic Information Officer Jennifer Bruce said.

“That means a stranger cannot buy a policy to insure your life,” Bruce said. “People with an insurable interest generally include members of your immediate family. In some circumstances, your employer or business partner might also have an insurable interest.”

An insurable interest could run as far as a major creditor taking out a policy on a borrower. Despite this, Bruce said that nobody could take out a policy on someone else without the person knowing they were being insured.

Bruce outlined the process to check if you, or a family member, has been insured:

To check if a life insurance policy on someone exists, go online for a MIB underwriting consumer file report. MIB searches go back seven years and results are returned quickly. Calling 1-866-692-6901 will provide the same service through an automated phone system.

If checking for a policy on someone deceased, a separate service is provided by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners on its website.

If the report shows an insurance policy on someone exists, the next step is to contact the Consumer Insurance Search. This will bring you to a list of insurance companies and contact information, providing the information to contact a particular company that may have shown up in your MIB file.

The research process might get tricky if a policy was purchased through an insurance company that has since been taken over by a second or even third company or fallen into receivership. The Arkansas Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Association can help, steering through which company has taken over which policies. If a company has become insolvent, the association also can continue coverage.

Finally, the National Organization of Life and Health Guarantee Association has a reporting system on its website to receive complaints.