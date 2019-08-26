Digital Original: Marine uses Marvel Comics to describe how race shouldn’t be an issue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former Marine is traveling across the U.S. in hopes of spreading his message to erase race.

Carlen Charleston, 57, is on a mission to bring awareness to a divide in our country many see but few have answers on how to resolve, he says.

“I’m traveling the country trying to get like-minded souls to join my non-profit ERASE Race,” says Charleston.

Charleston served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years and then spent the last 12 years teaching High School JROTC before quitting his job last year to travel and spread his message.

“You know what I really want to happen?” he asks, “Is for when I am walking down the mall and I see a couple and they have two different skin colors and I see someone who is totally different, I don’t think they are different.”

Charleston says in a society where we focus a lot of time on promoting individuality, that its important to see that in unity we are better and stronger.

“Think about The Avengers,” says Charleston. “They all got different talents, they all have different abilities and they are not nearly as great when they are doing things together.”

He uses the Marvel Comics Universe analogy because it’s easy for people to understand and relate.

Charleston has visited 39 cities thus far and says he doesn’t plan on stopping until he visits every U.S. state – with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii.

For more information or to help his cause, click here.