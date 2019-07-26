Digital Original: Cheers! AR vineyard’s blueberry wine shows health benefits

ROLAND, Ark.- Most people have heard that having a glass of red wine once a day is good for your heart and your overall health.

While most of us probably use that as a bit of an excuse to indulge just a little – studies show blueberry wine has more antioxidants than many grape-based wines.

River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, just outside of Little Rock, has been creating this delicious type of healthy wine.

Karen Bradford owner-operator says there are so many benefits to the sweet-tasting wine.

“When you ferment the blueberries actually sort of multiplies the polyphenols,” explains Bradford. “Which is your anti-cancer, anti-aging benefits of the blueberries itself. So its a health drink in a class.”

Researchers found that the Food and Agricultural Sciences measured antioxidant content in blueberry wine and compared it to published reports of antioxidant content in white and red wines made from grapes showing to have higher compounds of molecules that help to protect cells from damaging molecules, often referred to as “free radicals.”

Blueberry wine can provide more potentially healthy compounds than white wines and many red wines.

Open since the autumn of 2014, Karen and her husband have been producing wines made mainly from fruits other than grapes, including blueberries and blackberries.

The farm also uses the blueberries to create other healthy items like salad dressings and ports that are fortified with Brandy.

They are made with 100 percent blueberries that are filled with antioxidants – keeping the Natural State, naturally healthy.

However, because of popularity the the blueberry wine is typically the first to sell out.

The farm and winery are nestled in the Arkansas River bottoms of western Pulaski County.

Click here to check out upcoming events on their website.