Digital Original: Bringing back Miracle League baseball field, piece by piece

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Miracle League baseball field at Junior Deputy Park is coming together piece by piece.

The field was heavily damaged by the historic Arkansas River flooding earlier this summer.

Volunteers have been dropping by to join the assembly line.

The pieces of turf have to be stacked and then washed before they can be put back down by hand.

With 25-thousand of them that need to be put in place, it’s a huge task that requires a staffed assembly line.

They’re hoping to get the field back up and running as soon as possible, especially with fall ball starting in just a few weeks.

The Miracle League is having a “Flood the Field with LOVE” block party on Sept. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. to raise money for the continuing work.

“We may start a bit later than scheduled due to field repairs, but we will definitely be playing this fall. And WE CAN’T WAIT!” reads a post on the Miracle League Facebook page.

Any groups who would like to volunteer to help the Miracle League rebuild the field can sign up here:

https://signup.com/mobileweb/2.0/vspot.html?activitykey=717002020825904082&fbclid=IwAR2cLY2S2zUzFd3zAh-dIyy1DXn1bwV6jYTgnz7JKygof7VE2eeRkUBs8sY#anonymous_invite_page