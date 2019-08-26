Digital Original: AR fireman travels to China for weightlifting competition; brings back the gold

MAUMELLE, Ark. – One local first responder traveled to China to compete in the 2019 World Police and Fire Games and left with winning the gold.

Captain Travis Foreman, 40, has placed first in his division for the Bench Press event Olympic-style competition by lifting 370 pounds.

“At first I wasn’t’ going to attend but my wife she convinced me to go,” says Foreman. “The competition showcases the athleticism of these men and women.”

The World Police and Fire Games are an Olympic-style competition with 10,000 athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and officers from several divisions.

This year the competition took place in Chengdu, China, where Foreman says he traveled with his wife.

“I enjoyed it because we had a chance to see a lot of the country,” he explains.

Foreman has attended similar events in the past and taken either 2nd or 3rd place but this year was different.

“I was shocked,” he says. “You’re going to either make this last attempt and win or you’re going to lose – so just dial in.”

Foreman says he didn’t have much on his mind – expect of for all the people back home rooting for him.

“Well-known cities around the world and you have a guy from Maumelle,” Foreman says. “Nobody knows where it’s at. Nobody knows what state it’s in. Most people don’t even know it’s in the US until you tell them. But that s the best part. I wear our department t-shirt underneath that singlet and that emblem is showing.”

He adds he was proud to not only represent the United States but his hometown – Maumelle.