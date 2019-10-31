AR girl faces fear of haunted houses by creating own “spooky” house for her community

Taylor Robinson, 12, created her own free haunted house for her community.

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Halloween can be fun for many but at times frightening for some – especially if you seek out a haunted house for thrills.

For Taylor Robinson, 12, of Maumelle, her experience with haunted houses lead to her creating her own “spooky house” right inside her family’s garage.

“I was really scared of the Maumelle Community Center and I kind of didn’t look at all – like at all,” says Robinson. “So I was like well maybe we can tone it down a little bit and make my own.”

Robinson says she was so afraid that she didn’t even open her eyes. She says after reflecting on how it made her feel she figured she would face her fears by creating her own haunted house.

“Making a haunted house, I never thought of that,” she says. “You just face your fears and everything will be alright.”

With less than 100 black plastic garbage bags, a few lights and Halloween decorations that the family already had, Robinson enlisted the help of family and friends to create her very own haunted house.

“We can make it scary and if there’s little kids that want to come we can down it down a little they just need to let us know,” she says.

There is no charge to enter Robinson’s haunted house and it will only be open tonight, Oct. 31st.

Robinson’s dad, who works for the Arkansas Game and Fish, will be present this evening to make sure everyone is having a safe and fun night.

The first 50 people to come out to the FREE haunted house will get a goodie bag filled with tricks and treats.

Robinson says she hopes to pass on a message of being brave even if you’re afraid.

“Face your fears, it’s going to be okay,” she says.

Taylor Robinson Haunted House FREE admission & candy Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location:

112 Pleasantwood Drive Maumelle, AR 72113