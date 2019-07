In mid-June, just a few weeks after my 26th birthday, a fresh haircut and in the process of renewing my lease to my apartment, life threw a curveball.

My property manager Adam G., who I've become friends with, looked at me and asked what was on the back of my head. I wasn't sure. I've never seen it or felt it before. After all, I don't have eyes in the back of my head. My haircut revealed a mole in my hair line and Adam pressured me to see my dermatologist to get it checked.