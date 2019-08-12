Web Extra: Casinos compare what each one could offer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (HRA) – Hard Rock Arkansas remains willing to participate in an open evaluation process, if it is fair to all competitors. As you can see by the following comparison, the recently released Legends project fails to exceed even our original proposal.

We’ve been invited to submit a new proposal at a hastily called emergency meeting, and have been informed that the selection of an operator has already been made, without any kind of public deliberation. Obviously, this does not provide for a level playing field. A closed evaluation process with a pre-determined winner deprives the public of the benefits of a competitive process, and does not allow for any kind of public input as to what citizens of Pope County would like to see in a hotel/casino project.

Should the quorum court decide to allow for a more transparent process, we stand ready to submit an updated proposal.

