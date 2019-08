A woman places a ribbon on a flower arrangement, at the funeral of elementary school principal Elsa Mendoza, of one of the 22 people killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Mexican officials have said eight of the people killed in Saturday’s attack were Mexican nationals. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A memorial service for the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting will be held at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night.

The event begins at 7 p.m. MT and is free to all until the stadium reaches capacity.

It will be also be streamed at the Convention Center, Abraham Chavez Theater, Cleveland Square and Ponder Park.