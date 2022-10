STARKVILLE, MS. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to Mississippi State 40-17 on Saturday in Starkville.

With the loss, the Hogs fall to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

Sam Pittman and players Bumper Pool, Jadon Haselwood and Dalton Wagner spoke after the loss to the media.

See those full press conferences below:

The Hogs will travel to Utah next to take on No. 16 BYU on Oct. 15.