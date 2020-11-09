WATCH: Sam Pittman addresses COVID-19 positive results

Sam Pittman held his daily press conference on Monday, but this time addressing his positive test results for COVID-19. The Arkansas coach said he felt fine, and retested this morning after he found out his results from Sunday.

The protocol as listed out by Coach Pittman is this:

He retested Monday morning. If that test is negative, he will retest on Tuesday. If that test is negative he will retest on Wednesday. If he gets three negative test results he will be able to rejoin the team on Thursday and travel to Gainesville.

If any of those tests are positive he will have to remain isolated from the team for the quarantine period of 10 days, making his return on Wednesdat-Thursday of next week.

Stay with the Pig Trail Nation as we continue to follow this story all week long.