Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Hogs Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos met with the media to discuss progress in Fall Camp. Enos coached the Arkansas offense from 2015-2017. He returns to Fayetteville from Maryland where he served as OC and QBs coach in 2021 and 2022.

Arkansas begins its season on September 2nd in Little Rock against Western Carolina.