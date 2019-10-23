Watch like device helps tremors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Doctors from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock are looking into new ways to reduce and hopefully stop essential tremors for patients.

Recently UAMS held a therapeutic trial utilizing a new wearable device. It’s called the Cala Trio. It resembles a watch and uses neuromodulation therapy. That creates relief and reduces tremors in the hand.

“I didn’t dare take water to the table or handle a plate with one hand,” explained John Kilgore who participated in the trial.

Kilgore struggles with essential tremors along with more than 20,000 other Arkansans. He along with more than 3 dozen others joined the trial at UAMS.

“After the use of the simulator it just completely went away and I thought this works,” said Kilgore.

Doctor Rohit Dhall said this is another option for his patients who things like medication just are not working for.

“I think we are on the dawn of wearable’s as solutions,” said Dhall.

The device looks like a watch and is easy for the patient to use. It sends waves to tell the brain what to do.

Dr.Dhall said he was amazed by the success of the device for some of his patients. Right now it is not covered under insurance but costs around $2,000.