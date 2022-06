STILLWATER, Ok. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks took down Oklahoma State in wild fashion on Saturday night with a 20-12 win in the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

With the victory, Arkansas now moves on to the region finals on Sunday night and will take on the winner of the Missouri State and Oklahoma State game.

Hogs head coach Dave Van Horn, Jalen Battles and Robert Moore talked about their big win in the press conference and you can see their comments in full in the video linked above.