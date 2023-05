FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 3-1 on Saturday night.

With the win, the Gamecocks even the series as the Hogs won game one, 4-1, on Friday night.

To hear what Dave Van Horn and the players had to say after the game, click the video above.

The rubber match between the Hogs and Gamecocks set for 2 p.m. on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.