WATCH: Congressman Rick Crawford questions Robert Mueller during hearing

WASHINGTON- Congressman Rick Crawford (R- Arkansas) questioned former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller during his testimony to lawmakers Wednesday.

Crawford first asked Mueller if Peter Strzok or anyone else that worked on the investigation told him that the FBI didn’t have a case for collusion. Mueller said “No”.

Crawford then asked if Strzok and Lisa Page’s messages from phones from the office were retained after they left the Special Counsel’s office. Mueller said, “It depends on what you’re talking about.”

In Crawford’s third question, he asks Mueller he asked the department to authorize his office to investigate the origin of the Trump-Russia investigation. Mueller replies, “I’m not going to get into that,” due to internal deliberations.

“So the circumstances surrounding the investigation have yet to be fully vetted then,” Crawford says. “I’m certainly glad that U.S. Attorney General Barr and U.S. Attorney Durham are looking into this matter.”