FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After advancing to the regional final for the first time in program history, Arkansas volleyball head coach Jason Watson, senior outside hitter Taylor Head and junior middle blocker Sania Petties all spoke to the media prior to facing off against top overall seed Nebraska.

Watson spoke about the process getting to this point, how it was not always “rainbows, ponies, and glitter,” and what he could tell the 2016 version of himself. Head and Petties touched on the standard they hope to set for future generations of volley-hogs.

For the full press conference, head to the video above!