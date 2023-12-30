FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas men’s basketball head coach Eric Musselman, graduate guard Davonte Davis, and sophomore guard Keyon Menifield met with the media as the Razorbacks are ending their non-conference slate on a high note after defeating UNC Wilmington 106-90 on Saturday night.

“You know I thought we did a we did a really really good job for most of the game defensively,” Musselman said. “Obviously got to get better defensive rebounding and you know it’s a good way to end the non-conference And obviously, you know we we see the impact that Keyon can have and and we’re a different team with his energy.”

Menifield finished the game scoring a career-high 32 points shooting 8-14 from the field. Davis added 14 points going 3-5 behind the arc despite four personal fouls.

For the full press conferences, head to the video’s above!