FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the third time in program history, Arkansas softball and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 4 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 4 national seed, the highest in program history, and will host No. 24 Oregon, Wichita State and Princeton. Arkansas opens the weekend with a 5 p.m. first pitch on Friday against the Princeton Tigers, who won the Ivy League.

Schedule

Friday, May 20

Game 1: #1 Arkansas vs. #4 Princeton – 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Game 2: #2 Oregon vs. #3 Wichita State – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 1 p.m.

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.

*Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 3:30 p.m.

*if necessary