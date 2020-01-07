Washington County Detention Center suspends work release program due to overcrowding

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Detention Center is suspending its work release program indefinitely, according to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The work release program allows detainees to work in the community through government entities such as cities and counties, allowing detainees to receive extra time-served credit “because they’re benefiting and serving the community.”

The move to suspend the program will free up 24 beds, the sheriff’s office says.

The Washington County Detention Center is a 710-bed facility, but, according to Arkansas Jail Standards, it is full at approximately 80% capacity (568 beds), according to the release.

On Monday, the high count was 792 inmates.