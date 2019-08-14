Walmart removes 1K items after shootings

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CNN Newsource)- After a lot of pressure, Walmart has removed about 1,000 third-party items from its website that it says violates company policy.

After 31 people were killed in mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Walmart was criticized for selling pro-gun t-shirts on its e-commerce site and for selling guns at its stores.

At least one shirt from Tee’s Plus appears to have been removed from walmart.com after widespread condemnation.

The t-shirt features a list with the words “gun owner” and “victim”, with a box checked next to “gun owner”.

As of Tuesday night, a shirt for sale on walmart.com and offered by Old Glory reads “Gun control is being able to hit your target”, and another one for sale on the retailer’s website says “I plead the Second” and includes an image of a firearm.

Walmart stopped selling assault-style rifles in 2015.

The massacre in El Paso has led to calls for Walmart to stop selling guns altogether.